MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 23, 2020 – First Horizon Foundation today announced that it is expanding its work with the American Red Cross to assist the communities affected by Middle Tennessee’s recent tornado outbreak. Public donations to the American Red Cross will be matched by First Horizon Foundation, dollar-for-dollar, up to a total of $25,000. The funds will provide much needed support to the Cookeville and Middle Tennessee areas. In addition to the match campaign, First Horizon Foundation donated $25,000 to the Red Cross for immediate assistance with relief efforts.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our customers, friends and neighbors who have been affected by this disaster,” said Carol Yochem, First Horizon’s Middle Tennessee region president. “We know that many in our community have been deeply impacted and our Foundation is committed to providing support.”

Given the temporary shift to drive-thru banking as part of our commitment to safety due to COVID-19, donations to the American Red Cross will be accepted online through the link below.

How to make a donation:

Visit https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/firsthorizonfoundation-pub.html/ to make an online donation.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, our Foundation has donated more than $100 million to meet community needs. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com.