First Horizon Foundation announced today that it is donating $2.5 million in support of COVID-19 emergency relief efforts to nonprofit organizations throughout its footprint. The funding will be distributed to select organizations that provide a meal, educational and emergency assistance relief in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.

“We recognize that many individuals and families are experiencing hardship due to COVID-19,” said First Horizon National Corporation Chairman and CEO Bryan Jordan. “During this unprecedented time, we want those in need in our communities to know that the First Horizon Foundation and our employees are here to support them.”

The Foundation will collaborate with the First Horizon Bank market presidents across its footprint to identify and coordinate with the organizations that will receive expedited grants intended to help the broadest number of individuals and families impacted during this national healthcare crisis.

The special COVID-19 relief funds being provided are in addition to the Foundation’s annual charitable giving grants that supported 650 organizations in 2019.

About First Horizon Foundation

First Horizon Foundation is the private charitable foundation of First Horizon National Corporation. Founded in 1993, our Foundation has donated more than $100 million to meet community needs. Grants from the Foundation support the following impact areas: Arts & Culture, Education & Leadership, Environment, Financial Literacy, and Health & Human Services. More information is available at www.firsthorizonfoundation.com .