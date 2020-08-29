First Half Turns Out To Be The Difference in Spring Hill vs Summit

An inter-county, rivalry matchup took place between Spring Hill and Summit on this Saturday. Spring Hill comes in after falling in week 1 to Columbia Central.

Meanwhile, Summit comes in riding a wave of confidence as they came from behind to beat Independence last week.

The Summit Spartans would strike first with touchdown and they would convert a two-point conversion to go up 8-0. Spring Hill would be forced to punt on the next drive.

Summit would score another touchdown in just three plays to take a 15-0 lead. That would be all the scoring in the first quarter.

Late in the second quarter, Summit got another touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone. They would miss the PAT though making it a 21-0 lead.

Spring Hill would score a touchdown less than minute later to make it 21-7. There was plenty of time left on the clock though as Summit would score a touchdown on the final play of the first half to get a 28-7 halftime lead.

The second half would be scoreless and the Summit Spartans earned another win today. They will go into week 3 with a 2-0 record.

Spring Hill will look ahead to next week to try and earn victory number one on the year.

