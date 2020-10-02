First Half Explosion Leads to Comfortable Victory in Fairview vs Camden

The Fairview Yellow Jackets are on the road this week to take on Camden. Fairview is 2-1 on the season after falling to Lebanon last week.

The Yellow Jackets would score midway through the first quarter to take the 7-0 lead. That would be the only scoring in the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, Fairview would get a long touchdown run to increase their lead to 14 points. The Yellow Jackets’ defense held strong and ended up with a first half shutout of Camden.

The offense would add another two touchdowns before the end of the half to give them a 28-0 lead.

In the second half, the Yellow Jackets would connect on a long touchdown pass to go up 35-0. In the fourth quarter, Camden would score a touchdown to prevent the shutout. They would also convert a 2 point conversion. Ultimately, the game was over at that point.

The Yellow Jackets fought hard and in the end earned their victory tonight over Camden. They move to 3-1 on the season.

