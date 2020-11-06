First Half Dominance Helps One Team Win in Summit vs Hillwood

The top-seeded Summit Spartans hosted Hillwood tonight in round one of the Tennessee high school football playoffs. The Spartans had their last two contests cancelled due to COVID. The last time they were in action they beat Franklin County 33-9.

Summit showed that two COVID cancellations would not derail their season. They won tonight over Hillwood 42-6.

Summit scored first with a Destin Wade rushing touchdown to go up 7-0 early in the first quarter. Summit scored later in the first quarter on a John Dippold touchdown run to take a 14-0 lead.

In the second quarter, Destin Wade connected with Brady Pierce for a passing touchdown to increase the Spartan lead to 21-0. Late in the second quarter, Destin Wade struck again with a touchdown pass to Graham Schneider to take a 28-0.

Destin Wade was not done yet though as he hit Brady Pierce again to go up 35-0. Then just before halftime, Summit returned an interception for a touchdown to take a 42-0 first half lead.

In the second half, Hillwod added a touchdown to prevent the shutout. However, the running clock was in play with the score 42-6. The second half sped by and the neither team added to the scoreboard. Summit advanced to the second round with the win tonight.

Summit looks to face off against either Gallatin or Columbia next week in round two.

