First Half Deficit Too Much To Overcome in Page vs Shelbyville Battle

The Page Patriots travel to Shelbyville Central for a week 3 showdown. They Patriots are riding high after their close win last week against Siegel to go 1-1 on the season.

Page would strike first in the first quarter to take a 7-0 lead. From that point on it was all Shelbyville Central in the first half. Shelbyville added three touchdowns in the first half to take a 21-7 lead into halftime.

Page would score a total of 6 points in the third, but Shelbyville would score 8 points to keep their lead. The fourth would be held scoreless and Shelbyville would go on to win 29-13.

The Patriots fought hard, but in the end came up short. They fall tonight to Shelbyville Central and fall to 1-2 on the season.

