Franklin High School PA announces what they hope will be one of their largest fundraisers to be held on Saturday, January 25th, 4pm-7pm at Franklin High School.

The Franklin High School class of 2022 is sponsoring Taste of Franklin – a community-wide event featuring local restaurant tastings from local restaurants, live music and silent auction with exciting prizes!

The event will feature more than 20 local restaurants, chefs and catering establishments that come together for one night as they sample their finest cuisine. Live music arranged by Country Content and lots of very generous silent auction items from various donors and vendors.

Tickets are $15-$20, children 5 and under free and can be purchased here.