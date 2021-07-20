First Annual Brentwood Beer Festival to Be Held in August

Holy Family Catholic Church Men’s Club will host the First Annual Brentwood Beer Festival in August benefitting the Ace Foundation.

The festival is set to take place on Saturday, August 14th at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood from 11 am – 4 pm rain or shine.

Attendees will be able to sample 30 beers, 8 food trucks while enjoying live music from Jake Burman and Co. Ticket sales are limited to only 1,000 attendees. No walk-up tickets will be sold on the day of the event. The event is a 21-and over event no attendees under the age of 21 will be allowed on the premises.

A few of the beer vendors include Yazoo, Common John Brewing, Crosstown Brewing, Hap & Harry’s, Hi-Wire Brewing, Little Harpeth Brewing, Mill Creek Brewing, Monday Night Brewery, Naked River Brewing, and more.

Three tickets options are available for purchase, VIP, General Admission, and Designated Driver. VIP ticket holders are allowed access to the festival one hour before general admission, private VIP tent access, special beer tastings, special food tastings, and a Souvenir Glass.

Buy tickets here.