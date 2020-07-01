fireworks

Here are 6 in-person fireworks displays taking place (the Nashville fireworks will be televised, learn more here).

Dolan's Venue
photo from Dolan’s Venue Facebook

1Arrington 

WHEN: July 4th, 6 pm, fireworks after the show

WHERE: Dolan’s Venue, 8241 Malachi Lane, Arrington

WHAT: Be a part of the inaugural event weekend at Dolan Venue in Arrington. On the 4th of July, entertainment for the evening will feature World Turning, A Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band followed by Resurrection, A Journey Tribute Band.

Buy tickets here.

city of columbia

2Columbia

WHEN: July 4th, 9 pm

WHERE: Maury County Park, 1018 Maury County Park Drive, Columbia

WHAT: The fireworks show will begin around 9 pm. Tune your radio to 87.9 FM to hear synchronized music.

La Vergne Fourth of July Event

3La Vergne

WHEN: July 4, fireworks at dark

WHERE: Veteran’s Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive, La Vergne

WHAT: Admission is free. Families are invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs, as well as their own picnic dinners.

Visitors may also dine from a selection of food vendors that will be onsite. The spectacular fireworks show will begin at dusk

4Murfreesboro

WHEN: July 4, 9pm

WHERE: Medical Center Parkway near Fire Station 4

WHAT: The City of Murfreesboro will present its annual fireworks display from a new location this year to celebrate Independence Day July 4. Although there will be no official venue with games, music or food, organizers are planning virtual activities leading up to the show.

The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky at 9 p.m. Families are encouraged to bring picnic baskets, lawn chairs, and blankets to view the show

mt juliet fireworks

5Mt Juliet

WHEN: July 4th, fireworks at 9 pm

WHERE: 10835 Lebanon Road, Mount Juliet

WHAT: Mt. Juliet’s Drive-In Fourth of July Celebration Musical Fireworks Show takes place at the Mt. Juliet League, Inc. fields on Lebanon Road. Arrive early for a perfect spot! The best viewing is from the ball fields, where $10-per-car goes to the league’s fundraiser.

Find more information here. 

fireworks

6Springfield 

WHEN: July 4th, 9 pm

WHERE: 4155 Wilks Road, Springfield

WHAT: The City will have a fireworks display on the 4th, however, no one will be allowed to park at J Travis Park, the site for the display. Attendees are asked to find locations to park in the area to watch the fireworks.

