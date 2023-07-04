Firework Safety Tips From Ascension Saint Thomas

From barbecues and cooling off by the pool to scenic firework shows, the Fourth of July often means a fun-filled day for Middle Tennessee families. However, patriotic fun can quickly take a devastating turn if proper safety precautions are not deployed. Ascension Saint Thomas wants to remind individuals of firework safety precautions and what to do if an injury occurs.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), over 10,000 patients around the United States were treated at the ER for firework injuries in 2022.

Studies have shown that adults and children are at risk for firework-related injuries if fireworks are not used safely. Physicians recommend, if older children are playing with fireworks, they should be closely supervised, and adults should use fireworks responsibly.

Follow these simple tips for fireworks safety this Fourth of July:

Point fireworks away from you and occupied areas, even when they aren’t lit.

Do not let young children use sparklers and closely monitor older children’s use. Sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees.

Keep a water source nearby in case of fire and accidents.

Only use legal fireworks approved for consumer use.

Enjoy a public commercial show if possible.

The emergency room is still the safest place to receive care for serious firework-related injuries and burns, with precautions in place for your safety. If you or a loved one experiences a firework-related injury or burn, call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

To speak to an Ascension Saint Thomas provider on fireworks safety, please reach out to Caitlin Yusko at 615-957-3043 or caitlin.yusko@ascension.org.