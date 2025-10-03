Firehouse Subs Brings Back Thanksgiving Turkey Sub with New Sides

Firehouse Subs ®, the firefighter-founded hot sub chain, is giving guests even more reasons to celebrate early this season with the return of its beloved Thanksgiving Turkey Sub and the debut of delicious new sides. For a limited time, fans can enjoy the full warmth and flavor of Thanksgiving dinner – from turkey and stuffing to gravy and dessert – without spending hours in the kitchen.

Available at participating restaurants nationwide, the complete Thanksgiving menu features:

Thanksgiving Turkey Sub – Tender carved turkey breast with savory stuffing, sweet and tart cranberry sauce, and mayo, served hot on a freshly toasted sub roll

– Tender carved turkey breast with savory stuffing, sweet and tart cranberry sauce, and mayo, served hot on a freshly toasted sub roll NEW Gravy – A rich, savory gravy with notes of garlic, roasted turkey and vegetable stock – perfect for dunking your Thanksgiving Turkey Sub

– A rich, savory gravy with notes of garlic, roasted turkey and vegetable stock – perfect for dunking your Thanksgiving Turkey Sub NEW Extra Cheesy Mac & Cheese – Creamy cavatappi noodles blended with a decadent mix of American, cheddar, Neufchatel, Monterey Jack, Queso, and asadero cheeses

– Creamy cavatappi noodles blended with a decadent mix of American, cheddar, Neufchatel, Monterey Jack, Queso, and asadero cheeses NEW Double Chocolate Chip Cookie – Indulgent cocoa-based dough filled with semi-sweet chocolate and creamy white chocolate chunks

A portion of every purchase at Firehouse Subs benefits the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation®, which celebrates its 20-year anniversary this month of providing lifesaving equipment and resources to first responders and public safety organizations across the country. To date, the Foundation has awarded more than $102 million to local heroes across North America.

To find a restaurant near you, visit FirehouseSubs.com .

