Firefly Luxury Golf Community Sells 80+ Homesites in 45 Days, Opens Remaining Phase One Sales to Public

Storied Development, a high-end private residential community developer, in partnership with Wheelock Street Capital, announces that Firefly, a new 700-acre luxury golf community located 30 minutes south of Nashville, sold more than 80 homesites in 45 days during the initial sales launch. Sales opportunities are now open to the public for the remaining homesites in phase one. Firefly’s centerpiece, an 18-hole championship course, is rapidly taking shape under the direction of acclaimed golf course architect Andrew Green.

“Firefly is unlike anything else Middle Tennessee has seen, and what we are offering in terms of lifestyle and amenities in addition to Green’s vision for golf has contributed to the unprecedented sales success in our initial homesite launch,” said Mark Enderle, Storied Development Partner. “The golf, clubhouse, and community amenities are embedded in the fabric of Firefly creating a harmonious experience for family and friends. The synergy between living and experiencing go hand-in-hand, which is the biggest differentiator between Firefly and other traditional golf clubs in the area.”

Best known for his masterful restorations of East Lake, Oak Hill, Scioto, and Interlachen, Firefly represents the first original golf course design of Andrew Green’s award-winning career. Construction progress has been steady in 2025, with several golf holes already complete and more underway. Looking ahead, members can anticipate walking

the fairways for the first time when the course officially opens in Summer 2026. Supporting facilities, including the Golf Shop, as well as food and beverage options at the Fieldhouse and Outpost, are expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with additional

amenities phased in over time.

“As an architect, having a raw piece of land to shape into a golf course is both a tremendous privilege and an incredible challenge,”said Andrew Green. “At Firefly, the land gave us the opportunity to craft a course that feels as though it’s always been here, while still pushing forward the game’s traditions, an experience that golfers of all levels will want to come back to again and again.”

Beyond the 18-hole golf course, Firefly will also have a nine-hole short course, and it will offer a wealth of luxury amenities, including a clubhouse, fitness center, family club, adult and family pools, a bowling alley, golf simulators, and a racquet club with tennis and indoor pickleball courts. These facilities aim to provide a comprehensive lifestyle experience within the serene Tennessee countryside.

“Firefly is such a unique offering to Middle Tennessee, combining a private member’s club and a luxury home community so buyers and their families can experience this new lifestyle all-year round,” said Jeff Laliberte, Partner, Wheelock Street Capital. “Together with Storied Development we have created a strategic roadmap for Firefly that will ensure its ongoing success.”

Current homesites range from $575,000 to over $1,675,000. Construction of homes at Firefly should start in 2027, and the community will have around 400 homes once complete. For more information and to learn more about the community’s offerings, please visit www.fireflyliving.com.

