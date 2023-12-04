Firefighters Respond to Barn Fire in Williamson County

Over 30 Williamson County Fire/Rescue firefighters responded to a barn on fire on Old Carters Creek Pike just outside the Franklin City limits at 8:19 on November 30th.

Upon arrival, a barn was fully involved and spreading into other small outbuildings and trailers. A brush fire spread to the adjacent property as well. Multiple fire engines responded as well as 2 tankers. Due to the amount of materials inside of the barn, another tanker was requested from Arrington Fire Department to help sustain the water supply.

Three small buildings, two trailers, a 30’ boat, and 50 tires were destroyed by the fire. No injuries were sustained.

Williamson County EMA responded to assist with the monitoring of air quality due to the tires that were burning. Williamson County Highway department responded with a skid steer loader to help move the debris to ensure that all fire was extinguished. Foam was applied to ensure the fire would not rekindle.