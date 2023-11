On Sunday afternoon, at 4:20pm, Nolensville Fire responded to a two-alarm residential fire on Stoneway Ct.

There were no residents in the home at the time of the fire, but firefighters did rescue three dogs and were able to provide them the care they needed.

One firefighter sustained minor injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Williamson Health, Arrington Fire, Brentwood Fire and Williamson County Fire and Rescue provided mutual aid on this incident.