At approximately 9:36 AM, Nolensville Fire responded to 100 Sunset (Sunset Elementary School) for reports of a structure fire.

Upon arrival, crews found live smoke on the second story of the building.

In partnership with Arrington Fire, Williamson Fire and Rescue, and Brentwood Fire, Nolensville Fire says the fire was contained and the area was cleared just before 10:20 AM.

The cause of the incident is still under investigation.