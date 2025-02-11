Fire Reported at Home Under Construction in Franklin

By
Source Staff
-
Photo: FFD

Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday.

Just after 6:30 AM, the department received a report of flames visible through the garage window of a home under construction on Fairgrounds Street.

When crews arrived, they found a fire contained to debris beside a trash can inside the attached garage. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and ventilated the home to clear the smoke.

There was no fire extension to the structure, and no injuries were reported.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here