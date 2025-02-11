Fire Reported at Home Under Construction in Franklin

Franklin Fire Department responded to a house fire early Tuesday.

Just after 6:30 AM, the department received a report of flames visible through the garage window of a home under construction on Fairgrounds Street.

When crews arrived, they found a fire contained to debris beside a trash can inside the attached garage. Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and ventilated the home to clear the smoke.

There was no fire extension to the structure, and no injuries were reported.

