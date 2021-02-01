Fire in Franklin Strip Mall Extinguished by Fire Sprinkler System

Franklin, TN – Thursday night an automatic fire sprinkler system protected the Parkway Commons strip mall, which has more than a dozen businesses.

According to Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King, the blaze broke out just before 7:30 PM in the storage area of Case Selects Wine & Spirits, located at 3046 Columbia Ave. King said a single fire sprinkler head activated and extinguished the fire prior to the Franklin Fire Department’s arrival, protecting neighboring businesses, including retail shops, clinics, restaurants, and more. “Only one business, where the fire started, was impacted. They should reopen soon. The sprinkler system protected the building from Case Selects to Panera Bread.”

King said the fire appeared to have been caused by smoking materials.