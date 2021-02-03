Fire in Cool Springs Office Building Controlled by Fire Sprinkler System

Franklin, TN – An automatic fire sprinkler system protected a five-story Cool Springs office building from fire Tuesday morning.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator Lt. Bill Almon, the fire started around 6:30 AM in a first floor office at 127 International Dr. Almon said a single fire sprinkler head activated and controlled the fire prior to the Franklin Fire Department’s arrival, protecting the 142,000-square foot building, which includes IRS offices. Upon arrival, firefighters completed extinguishment, and provided assistance with the sprinkler system, clean-up, and smoke removal.

Almon said resistance heating created by a piece of furniture placed on an extension cord that was powering a printer allowed heat to build up, and appeared to have ignited the fire.

He estimated fire and water damage at $20,000.