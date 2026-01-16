Fire Destroys Mobile Home in Franklin

The Franklin Fire Department extinguished a mobile home fire Thursday morning that displaced a family of three and destroyed their home.

Firefighters were dispatched at 4:42 AM to the Franklin Estates Mobile Home Park, located at 1501 West Main Street. They found all occupants, along with their two pets, outside the home and unharmed when they arrived.

The Franklin Fire Marshal’s Office has not ruled out an electrical or HVAC system malfunction as a possible cause. The investigation remains ongoing.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email