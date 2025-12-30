Fire Damages South Wind Apartments, Displaces Residents

The Franklin Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a building at the South Wind Apartments Monday afternoon, displacing multiple residents.

Firefighters were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. to the two-story, 20-unit apartment building located at 549 Southwinds Drive. They arrived in less than three minutes to find heavy smoke and fire, with flames extending through the roof.

Battalion Chief Tyler Crews praised the firefighters who quickly brought the fire under control, keeping it a single-alarm incident. He said the rapid response was due in part to the close proximity of Franklin Fire Station 2, located less than a mile away. Crews also commended the Franklin Police Department and nearby residents for going door to door to alert occupants and ensure everyone evacuated safely prior to firefighters’ arrival. No injuries were reported.

Crews said the fire started inside a storage room located on a second-floor balcony. The cause has not yet been determined.

Two apartment units sustained heavy fire damage. A total of 16 apartment units were displaced due to fire, smoke, or utility impacts. Apartment management is assisting affected residents.

