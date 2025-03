Brentwood Fire & Rescue responded to a structure fire at 1007 Stuart Lane near Heathrow Boulevard Tuesday. The first units on the scene found a one-story home with heavy smoke and flames showing.

An aggressive interior attack was made while additional crews secured a water supply and deployed a backup hose line.

The homeowners confirmed that everyone had safely exited before firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported.

The fire is under investigation.

