Fire Breaks Out at General Motors in Spring Hill

At approximately 3:00 pm Monday afternoon, emergency responders were dispatched to the General Motors (GM) Plant for a commercial structure fire.

Upon arrival, smoke was visible from a door. The situation was quickly assessed, and it was determined that a transformer had overheated.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. A collaborative effort between GM safety staff, Columbia Fire Department (CFD), and Spring Hill Fire Department (SHFD) brought the incident under control swiftly.

The plant has resumed normal operations.