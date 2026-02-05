Fire At Williamson County Landfill Contained After Equipment Incident

Emergency crews responded Wednesday to an incident at the Williamson County Landfill on Pinewood Road involving a fire in the engine compartment of a brush grinder.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue handled the response, with Williamson County Emergency Management assisting at the scene. Crews used a dozer to build a containment berm after diesel fuel and hydraulic fluid were released from ruptured tanks. Emergency Management also coordinated with an environmental cleanup contractor to address potential hazards.

Officials said there were no injuries, and landfill operations were not impacted.

