Fire at Assisted Living Facility in Franklin Extinguished by Automatic Fire Sprinkler System

September 14, 2023 – A fire that started in a commercial clothes dryer at an assisted living and memory support facility Thursday morning was extinguished by an automatic fire sprinkler system, protecting more than 50 occupants and the building.

Smoke from the fire triggered the automatic fire alarm system and dispatch of the Franklin Fire Department at 7:05 AM.

Firefighters arrived at Symphony Assisted Living and Memory Support, 1020 Harmony Hills Drive, to find light smoke and one active fire sprinkler, which had extinguished a fire inside a commercial clothes dryer in the laundry room.

Franklin Fire Investigator Will Farris said that the damage was limited to the appliance, estimating the amount of loss around $2,000. Farris said that the incident would not affect or interrupt care.