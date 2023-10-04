Fire Administration Funds Millions to City of Spring Hill

Millions of dollars in federal funding are coming to the City of Spring Hill thanks to continued efforts by the City of Spring Hill Fire Administration.

On Monday, October 2, the Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved Resolution 23-200 to accept the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant, awarded by the Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA).

Spring Hill Fire Administration applied for the $3.1 million grant back in March and was awarded the grant on September 15.

The purpose of the SAFER Grant Program is to provide funding directly to fire departments to assist in increasing the number of firefighters to help communities meet industry minimum standards and attain 24-hour staffing to provide adequate protection from fire and fire-related hazards, and to fulfill traditional missions of fire departments.

“With the award of this much-needed SAFER Grant, Spring Hill Fire Department will operate more safely and efficiently by increasing and maintaining a minimum staffing of four persons on each fire apparatus which meets national standards and industry best practices,” said Spring Hill Fire Chief Graig Temple.

The $3.1 million grant will cover all pay and benefits for 13 newly hired firefighters during the operational period. This is projected to cover the current staffing deficit within the department.