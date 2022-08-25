Fink’s Jewelers is Expanding to Franklin

Family-owned Fink’s Jewelers is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Franklin, Tennessee in the summer of 2023. This will be their second jewelry store in Tennessee–the other is in Chattanooga–and their 11th location nationwide.

The new location at McEwen Northside will be a freestanding building across from the new Perry’s Steakhouse and the area Whole Foods. The 6,100-square-foot building is a part of the 45-acre mixed-use development in Franklin, boasting over 750,000 square feet of Class A office space and 113,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-key hotel, 770 luxury apartment units and beautifully designed green spaces.

Fink’s Jewelers joins McEwen Northside’s roster of local favorite and benchmark brands, including Scissors & Scotch, Vintage Vine 100, North Italia, Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, and Tiff’s Treats, and leading businesses including Williamson Inc. and Mitsubishi Motors North American Headquarters.

“We are excited to bring our unique product offering and white-glove customer service to this fast-growing community,” fourth-generation owner Matthew Fink shared. “We strive to offer a shopping experience that will bring something new and different to Franklin and the surrounding Nashville area.”

The Fink’s Jewelers showroom will proudly display its impressive selection of men’s and women’s jewelry and timepieces. The new location will be an Official Rolex Jeweler selling the finest selection of new Rolex timepieces, as well as other top jewelry and timepiece brands.

Fink’s Jewelers also features The Sabel Collection, their private-label brand of diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry. As in their other locations, the new Franklin location will offer an expansive selection of Superior Quality Diamonds, meeting their elevated diamond standards. The new showroom will feature a dedicated space for engagement rings and other diamond jewelry.

Custom design services will also be available, providing a way to update current jewelry or design one-of-a-kind pieces.

“We’re excited to expand our footprint in Tennessee and look forward to welcoming our customers next summer in the McEwen Northside community,” says Matthew.

About Fink’s Jewelers

In 1930, Nathan Fink founded Fink’s Jewelers. Today, the company is owned and operated by the third and fourth generation of the founding family, with customer service remaining the cornerstone of their philosophy. From the first store in Roanoke, Virginia, Fink’s Jewelers has now grown to include eleven locations throughout Tennessee, Virginia, and North Carolina. For more information, visit www.finks.com.