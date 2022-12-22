Finish Your Holiday Shopping With These 5 Places in Fairview

4 Luna + Lily’s Boutique

Mother and daughter duo Tonya and Kayla Faig, owners of Luna and Lily’s, offer sizes small to 3X. It is the destination for fashionable women’s apparel and accessories at friendly prices in Fairview. Looking for cute clothes at affordable prices when they moved to the area, they decided to open a store themselves. They scour vendors all over the industry to find options that are on point with the latest trends and ensure the products are high-quality, all while keeping our prices low. They receive fresh inventory weekly. Fashionistas can stay up to date with their new arrivals via their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.