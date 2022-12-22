Finish Your Holiday Shopping With These 5 Places in Fairview

Looking for something handmade with love or one-of-a-kind vintage, these five stores are the perfect place to pick up a gift for those on your Christmas list.
1Farm Fresh Vintage Finds
1861 Fairview Boulevard East
Fairview, Tennessee
(615) 415-1745
https://farmfreshvintagefinds.com/
Hours: Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Saturday, 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Farm Fresh Vintage Finds is a vintage inspired shop started by Beth Tidwell. She started with a blog in 2012; this led to a thriving furniture and cabinet painting and refinishing business. Finally, she opened a brick and mortar store carrying furniture, home decor, gifts, Annie Sloan Chalk Paint, and custom-built farm tables and barn doors. They also offer furniture and kitchen cabinet painting, as well as painting classes. Beth and her husband Randy love farmhouse style and want to pass that love on to their customers. Her work has been featured on several sites including Bob Vila and HomeRight and Terry’s Fabrics.
2Hooked and Hunted Outfitters
1696 Fairview Boulevard, Suite 100
Fairview, Tennessee
(615) 266-4466
Hours: Monday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Featuring outdoor equipment and hunting gear, they also carry jeans, tee shirts, sweat shirts, jackets, sunglasses and hats.
3Roll Top Leather
1696 Fairview Boulevard, Suite 101
Fairview, Tennessee
(615) 812-7741
https://www.rolltopleather.com/
Hours: Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Brett Sneed makes custom leather goods – holsters, bags, belts, drop earrings and much more. When he was at a crossroads in 2019, recovering from surgery after a life of physically demanding work, his wife, Sherry, knew he needed something to occupy his time. He had spent a lot of time watching leather making YouTube videos, so she bought him a leather making kit. Brett took to the craft right away, it gave him a renewed sense of purpose. He began giving finely custom-made leather gifts to friends and family. Soon he was receiving requests for paid leather work. He found a new trade and a new direction. He has been producing quality products ever since. In April 2021, he opened Roll Top Leather.
4Luna + Lily’s Boutique
7316 Shayla
Fairview, Tennessee
(615) 961-3466
https://www.facebook.com/shoplunaboutiquetx/
Hours: Tuesday through Thursday, and Saturday 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Mother and daughter duo Tonya and Kayla Faig, owners of Luna and Lily’s, offer sizes small to 3X. It is the destination for fashionable women’s apparel and accessories at friendly prices in Fairview. Looking for cute clothes at affordable prices when they moved to the area, they decided to open a store themselves. They scour vendors all over the industry to find options that are on point with the latest trends and ensure the products are high-quality, all while keeping our prices low. They receive fresh inventory weekly. Fashionistas can stay up to date with their new arrivals via their website, Facebook and Instagram pages.
5Old Towne Antiques
2090 Fairview Boulevard
Fairview, Tennessee
(615) 799-0703
https://www.facebook.com/oldtowneantiquesmall1/
Hours: Monday through Saturday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Sunday, 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Old Towne Antiques Mall, owned by Liz Jackson, carries a large inventory of collectibles, crafts, antiques, vintage items, houseware, jewelry, vintage clothing, custom jewelry, and much more. Lots of one-of-a-kind items. You can find just about anything here. Something for everyone.