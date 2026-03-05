Fine Arts Students Named to Mid, All-State Ensembles

Williamson County fine arts students are in the spotlight as they earn their places on Mid-State and All-State ensembles.

Hundreds of students at the middle and high school levels are part of the Middle Tennessee Band and Orchestra Association (MTBOA) Mid-State and All-State Bands and Orchestras; the Mid-State and All-State Choirs; and the Mid-State and All-State Theater ensembles.

“Our students continue to excel at the State level in all aspects of the fine arts,” said WCS Fine Arts Director Mark Kinzer. “These students and their teachers have worked to raise the level of excellence within our programs, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Students in the All-State Band and Orchestra and the All-State Choir will participate in the All-State Weekend April 9-12 at the Gaylord Opryland Hotel in Nashville. More information will be available on the Middle Tennessee School Band and Orchestra Association (MTSBOA) website.

Congratulations to the students listed below. This information was provided by the fine arts program directors.

Source: WCS

