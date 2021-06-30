Finders Keepers Consignment Store Closing

Finders Keepers Consignment store, located at 8105 Moores Lane in Brentwood, will close.
The store has large signs on the windows stating “Going out of Business” and is currently closed for business until their going out of business sale, which begins July 1st at 10am, states the Finders Keepers website.
The website adds “We would like to reassure our consignors that their consignment status will be unaffected. Also, Finders Keepers still plans to fulfill any current or future special order.”
The store offers a selection of consignment furniture along with new items carrying brand names like Ashley, Benchcraft, Sierra Sleep, and more. Finders Keepers first opened in 1991 on Nolensville Road in Nashville. After moving to another store location in the Grassmere area of Nashville, they moved to the Moores Lane location in 2001.
At this time, we have inquired about the close date but have no response at this time.
For the latest updates, visit their Facebook page here.
