Find the Right Bike for Your Autumn Rides

Temperatures are mellowing and the colors of the fall are on their way. What’s the best way to enjoy the beauty of a Middle Tennessee autumn while getting fresh air and exercise? We think it’s on a bicycle. Whether you want to tool around your neighborhood, ride a trail through the woods or head out for a day on the Natchez Trace, finding the right bike for your Fall ride is the first step.

What Kind of Bikes Are There?

In this day and age, a bike is not simply a bike. There are so many options, you might feel overwhelmed. Let’s break it down to help you choose the best fit for you.

Mountain Bikes: Sturdy frames and wheels, wide range of gears and disc brakes, great for withstanding the bouncing and forces of going up and down steep, rocky trails.

Cruiser Bikes: Casual ride with large, comfortable seats, balloon tires and upright handlebars. Single gear with old-school brakes (pedal backwards) instead of hand brakes. Good for level, paved rides.

BMX Bikes: Popular options for kids, with low profiles, single gears and knobby tires. Low positioned seats. Great for street riding, dirt racing, tricks and ramp jumping.

Road Bikes: Light and fast, made for racing or long workouts. Aggressive riding stance ideal for hills and wind resistance, but not as comfortable for a leisurely rider.

Hybrid Bikes: An ideal blend of the best features of both road and mountain bikes. Slimmer than a mountain and sturdier than a road, hybrids offer speed, comfort and durability.

Folding Bikes: Designed to collapse for easy storage, folding bikes are lightweight and great for commuters. However, they have smaller wheels and may be less efficient and harder to handle than a road bike.

Recumbent Bikes: Reclined seating position is easier on knees. Great for flat roads or leisurely rides. More difficult on hilly rides.

Tandem Bikes: Bicycle built for two. Both riders contribute power to a single drive train. Front rider controls steering and braking.

Adult Tricycle: Just what it sounds like…an extra wheel in the back for added balance and stability. Tricycles are great for comfort and leisure rides on flat, level surfaces.

What’s My Size?

When it comes to bicycles, size definitely matters. Unless you’re intentionally riding a mini bike, you don’t want to look like you are. Nor do you want a bike so oversized that you can’t reach the pedals. The best way to make sure you find the right size is through a size guide, comparing your size to the bicycle’s. Check out a sizing guide here, or come to our Brentwood or Hendersonville locations and have a staff member help find the right bike to fit you and your goals.

Don’t Forget the Accessories

Make sure you are fully prepared for your bike ride before you head out. Be ready with accessories such as

Helmet

Basket

Trailer

Child seat

Tag-along

Laser light and rear light

Bell

Saddlebag

Water bottle holder

Rear tote

Bike lock

Bicycle Savings!

Stop into Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood & Hendersonville and SAVE!

October 18 – 31, 2021, enjoy 15% off all bikes!

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood and Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville have great selections of bicycles and knowledgeable staff to help you find the right bike, the right size and accessories you need.

Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood

1701 Mallory Lane, Suite 350

Brentwood, TN 37027

615-661-1107

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 8; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Play It Again Sports ~ Hendersonville

201 North Anderson Lane, Suite 300

Hendersonville, TN 37075

615-822-6633

[email protected]

Hours: Monday – Friday: 10 – 7; Saturday 10 – 6; Sunday: 12 – 5

Have a question for Play It Again Sports ~ Brentwood, fill out the form below: