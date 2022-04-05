Find Out If Our Local Singers Made American Idol’s Top 24

By
Donna Vissman
-
American Idol Top 24
photo from Ellie Rowe Facebook

American Idol Season 20 is underway. On Monday, April 4, the theme was “Showstopper” and they pared down contestants to the top 24.

Local American Idol Contestants

Franklin resident Sarabeth Taite didn’t make it to the top 24.

Other Nashville area artists who moved to the next round include HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) and Ellie Rowe.

Top 24 Contestants

  1. Allegra Miles
  2. Ava Maybee
  3. Cadence Baker
  4. Danielle Finn
  5. Elli Rowe
  6. Emyrson Flora
  7. Hunter Girl
  8. Katyrah Love
  9. Kenedi Anderson
  10. Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.)
  11. Leah Marlene
  12. Nicolina Bozzo
  13. Sage
  14. Scarlet Ayliz
  15. Cameron Whitcomb
  16. Christian Guardino
  17. Daniel Marshall
  18. Fritz Hager
  19. Jacob Moran
  20. Jay Copeland
  21. Mike Parker
  22. Noah Thompson
  23. Sir Blayke
  24. Tristen Gressett

 

The next show will air tonight, Sunday, April 10 at 7 pm.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here