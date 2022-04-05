Find Out If Our Local Singers Made American Idol’s Top 24

American Idol Season 20 is underway. On Monday, April 4, the theme was “Showstopper” and they pared down contestants to the top 24.

Local American Idol Contestants

Franklin resident Sarabeth Taite didn’t make it to the top 24.

Other Nashville area artists who moved to the next round include HunterGirl (Hunter Wolkonowski) and Ellie Rowe.

Top 24 Contestants

Allegra Miles Ava Maybee Cadence Baker Danielle Finn Elli Rowe Emyrson Flora Hunter Girl Katyrah Love Kenedi Anderson Kezia Istonia (a.k.a. Lady K.) Leah Marlene Nicolina Bozzo Sage Scarlet Ayliz Cameron Whitcomb Christian Guardino Daniel Marshall Fritz Hager Jacob Moran Jay Copeland Mike Parker Noah Thompson Sir Blayke Tristen Gressett

The next show will air tonight, Sunday, April 10 at 7 pm.