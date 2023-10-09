Find Out How You Could Be in a Jason Aldean Video

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video.

The video shoot takes place on Wednesday, October 11th in Columbia.

The roles they are looking to fill are “Featured Background.” Stating, COUNTRY FOLK (Farmers, Cowboys, Cowgirls, etc) – Male & Female, all ethnicities-seeking diversity, age range 2-80, variety of fun-loving energetic types who love the outdoors/country music/country way of life. Family units are encouraged to apply. If submitting for a MINOR – Parent/Guardian MUST remain on set with child at all times.

Those interested should send an email to nashvilleextras@gmail.com with subject line JASON ALDEAN 10/11. Or apply online here.