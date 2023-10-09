Find Out How You Could Be in a Jason Aldean Video

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo by Theo Wargo

If you’ve ever wanted to be in a music video, here’s your chance. On Location Casting listed information regarding background for a Jason Aldean music video.

The video shoot takes place on Wednesday, October 11th in Columbia.

The roles they are looking to fill are “Featured Background.” Stating, COUNTRY FOLK (Farmers, Cowboys, Cowgirls, etc) – Male & Female, all ethnicities-seeking diversity, age range 2-80, variety of fun-loving energetic types who love the outdoors/country music/country way of life. Family units are encouraged to apply. If submitting for a MINOR – Parent/Guardian MUST remain on set with child at all times.

Those interested should send an email to nashvilleextras@gmail.com with subject line JASON ALDEAN 10/11. Or apply online here.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleBuyer Demand Persists in Middle Tennessee Housing Market
Donna Vissman
Donna is one of those former corporate types (Xerox) who wanted to try something new. She went from marketing to blogger and now Lifestyle Reporter, and is always on the lookout for what’s trending in restaurants, new stores, charity events, and entertainment. To keep up the pace, Donna is usually found drinking at least one Cold Brew coffee a day or on a busy day, make it two.
Instagram Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here