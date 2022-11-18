Find One-of-a-Kind Gifts at These Holiday Markets

What better way to get started holiday shopping than to support local artisans, makers and small business entrepreneurs at one of these events featuring vendors offering one-of-a-kind items.
1Franklin Makers Market: Holiday Edition
November 19, 2022
Westhaven
Front Street
Franklin, Tennessee
franklinmakersmarket.com
Times: 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Enjoy an afternoon of free, family-friendly festivities at the Franklin Makers Market Holiday Market featuring more than 50 craft artisans, tasty treats and photos with Santa. There will also be a cocktail bar for the adults. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday! Franklin Makers Market is the best place to find unique holiday treasures while supporting local makers and small businesses.
2Centennial Holiday Show
November 19 and 20, 2022
Centennial High School Parent/Teacher Organization
5050 Mallory Lane
Franklin, Tennessee
Facebook
Times: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: $5.00 two-day pass and $4.00 one day pass
An annual fundraiser by the school’s Parent Teacher Student Organization, there will be more than 95 booths featuring handmade goods from artisans from 12 states. This is the MAJOR fundraiser for the school each year. For more information call 615-472-4271 0r email centennialholidayshow@gmail.com.
3Thompson Station Holiday Market
December 3, 2022
Homestead Manor
4683 Columbia Pike
Thompson’s Station, Tennessee
Facebook
Times: 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
Holiday Market features local artisans, crafters, small businesses, and more all set up on the front lawn of Homestead Manor, a lovely 1809 Georgian home that has been turned into an event venue and the 1899 coffee shop. Santa will be making an appearance for sure.
4Dickens of a Christmas
December 10 and 11, 2022
Downtown Franklin Association
City Square
Franklin, Tennessee
https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2022/
Times: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Cost: Free
The 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas will wind through the historic downtown area, with musicians, dancers and characters from “A Christmas Carol” strolling among the crowd. They will be joined by a Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. There will also be an assortment of booths with artisanal goods, food and other items. It is one of the Downtown Franklin Association’s three major events, including Main Street Festival and PumpkinFest.