Find One-of-a-Kind Gifts at These Holiday Markets

4 Dickens of a Christmas

December 10 and 11, 2022

Downtown Franklin Association

City Square

Franklin, Tennessee

https://williamsonheritage.org/event/dickens2022/

Times: 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Cost: Free

The 37th Annual Dickens of a Christmas will wind through the historic downtown area, with musicians, dancers and characters from “A Christmas Carol” strolling among the crowd. They will be joined by a Victorian Father and Mother Christmas. There will also be an assortment of booths with artisanal goods, food and other items. It is one of the Downtown Franklin Association’s three major events, including Main Street Festival and PumpkinFest.