Find Hope Franklin Holds Second Mental Health Summit

Find Hope Franklin, an initiative formed by Mayor Ken Moore to address mental health issues, is hosting its second annual Mental Health Summit on Friday, November 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. The event is being held at the Franklin Special School District Performing Arts Center at 1030 Excellence Way and is open to the public for a registration fee of $20. More information and registration can be found at www.FindHopeFranklin.com.

“Our Find Hope Franklin panel has grown from a small group of mental health professionals and concerned citizens to nearly 100 dedicated individuals with a broad wealth of knowledge,” said Mayor Moore. “While the impact of COVID helped remove the stigma around mental health issues, we still have a great amount of work to do in the community. From Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR) community training to public service campaigns to hosting these important mental health summits, Find Hope Franklin has evolved into a great resource for our community.”

At the summit, Franklin resident and former Major League Baseball star Ben Zobrist will serve as the keynote speaker. Zobrist has been open about his personal mental health struggle, including anxiety and depression, which he experienced at different points during his MLB career, particularly after the 2016 World Series. To address these challenges and the pressures faced by other athletes, Zobrist founded Champion Forward in 2023, an initiative dedicated to supporting the mental and emotional well-being of young athletes, their families, and coaches. He advocates for addressing mental health in sports by raising awareness, reducing stigma, and providing resources rooted in his Christian faith.

Franklin Tomorrow Executive Director Mindy Tate will also moderate a panel of mental health experts to discuss “Resilience in Action: Brain Health, Prevention & Mentorship.” The panelists include Dr. Kristen Gilliland, an assistant professor of research at the Warren Center for Neuroscience Drug Discovery; John Harrison, Vice President of Champion Forward; and Josiah Holland, president of Williamson County Schools’ Alternative Learning Center.

“We hope our community – especially educators, parents and those in the mental health field – take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about the difficulties families experience every day as well as the resources that are available in our community,” added Moore.

The summit will also include a vendor fair featuring organizations serving the mental health community in Williamson County and beyond.

Find Hope Franklin was created in 2020 by Franklin Mayor Ken Moore. The organization’s website, www.FindHopeFranklin.com, serves as a resource for those who are having a mental health crisis or those who are concerned about loved ones.

MORE NEWS

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email