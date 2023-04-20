Find a Summer Camp at Brentwood High

Whether it’s academics, athletics or the arts, Brentwood High has a summer camp for everyone.

In June and July, Brentwood High will host seven different camps for students of all ages. For more details about the camps available and to find registration information, visit the BHS PTO website.

To ensure that each camper gets a t-shirt, please register for the desired session by May 26. Email BHS Athletics Secretary Melissa Gerlach with general questions. The offered camps are listed below:

Cheerleading Camp

Boys Basketball Camp

Coed Soccer Camp

Film Camp

Musical Theater Camp

Robotics Camp

Youth Football Camp

Source: WCS InFocus