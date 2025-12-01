Finalists for the 2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards announced

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be presented to the top football players in nine classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The top kicker in the state will be recognized with a Mr. Football Award, regardless of classification.

Five semifinalists in each classification were announced on November 6. There are six classifications in Division I and three in Division II. Three finalists for each category were announced by Taylor Zarzour and Titans interim head coach Mike McCoy at 6:30pm CT/7:30pm ET. The three finalists for each award that were announced today will be the ones invited to attend the awards luncheon at Nissan Stadium, where the winner of each award will be announced.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2025 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

“We are very appreciative of the Tennessee Titans for their continued support of these awards,” stated Mark Reeves, Executive Director of the TSSAA. “Having the awards presented at Nissan Stadium will provide a very special atmosphere for these outstanding student-athletes.”

This is the 41st year that the Mr. Football Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school football players. A Mr. Football trophy will be presented to the winners of each category. A Mr. Football plaque will be presented to the other two finalists in each category. The other semi-finalists will each receive a certificate.

Taylor Zarzour, play-by-play voice of the Tennessee Titans, will emcee the awards presentation. A live videostream of the awards will be provided on the Tennessee Titans website.

2025 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Cole Brown, McKenzie High School

Jaiden Bunch, Coalfield High School

DaYon Cooper, South Pittsburg High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Zach Groves, East Robertson High School

Andrew Johnson, Fairley High School

Jaydon Peete, Milan High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Thomas Heffner, Melrose High School

Quincy Mitchell, Forrest High School

Graham Simpson, Westview High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Caden Baugh, Greeneville High School

Bronzden Chaffin, Upperman High School

Thomas Manu, Alcoa High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kaden Long, Knoxville Central High School

Cooper Newman, Sevier County High School

Tay Starks, Munford High School

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Andre Adams, Antioch High School

Kelvin Perkins, Southwind High School

Craig Tutt, Oakland High School

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jared Curtis, Nashville Christian School

Nix Fullen, Tipton-Rosemark Academy

Terry Ward, Nashville Christian School

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

David Green, Jr., Boyd Buchanan High School

Kaedyn Marable, Battle Ground Academy

Shavar Young, Webb School of Knoxville

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

Briggs Cherry, Baylor School

David Gabriel Georges, Baylor School

Tyreek King, Knoxville Catholic High School

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Tommy Bauchiero, Brentwood Academy

Owen Maddox, Notre Dame High School

Mikel Van Pelt, Gibbs High School

More Sports News

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email