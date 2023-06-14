Finalists Announced for Annual WILLCO Awards

WCS student-athletes will soon walk the red carpet at the 2023 WILLCO Awards on Tuesday, June 20.
The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more. The top high school media student and top coaches are recognized as well.
Taking place at The Factory at Franklin, the red carpet show begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. All finalists may invite two guests. After 7 p.m., others will be allowed to enter for standing room only. The event will also be livestreamed.
The finalists in each category are listed below. Several other awards will be announced during the awards ceremony, including Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award, Male and Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year and both divisions of the WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup.
Girls Basketball
- Braley Bushman, Page High
- Quinn Johnston, Summit High
- Ella Ryan, Brentwood High
- Leilani Washington, Nolensville
Boys Basketball
- Daniel Cochran, Brentwood High
- Nathan Dillingham, Fairview High
- Tylan Lewis, Independence High
- Jett Montgomery, Independence High
Girls Bowling
- Samantha Dailey, Brentwood High
- Ashley Johnson, Independence High
- Annika Midgley, Franklin High
- Sydney Osbourn, Nolensville High
Boys Bowling
- Brayden Didier, Franklin High
- Houston Fulks, Franklin High
- Noah Osbourn, Nolensville High
- Drew Whalen, Franklin High
Girls Cross-Country
- Sophia Boutros, Page High
- Rachel Haws, Brentwood High
- Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Cross-Country
- Parker Harris, Franklin High
- Asher Oates, Independence High
- Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
Football, Offense
- Colin Hurd, Page High
- Taner Lee, Centennial
- Chris Parson, Ravenwood High
- Coby Walton, Nolensville High
Football, Defense
- Adam Fontechia, Brentwood High
- Eric Hazzard, Page High
- Dominic Reed, Centennial High
- Taylor Wein, Nolensville High
Football, Player of the Year
- Chance Fitzgerald, Nolensville High
- Colin Hurd, Page High
- Ronan O’Connell, Page High
- Dominic Reed, Centennial High
Girls Golf
- Brooke Bennett, Page High
- Brooke Brummett, Brentwood High
- Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin High
- Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood High
Boys Golf
- Grant Clark, Page High
- Michael Hake, Ravenwood High
- Will Pinson, Franklin High
- Jacob Purifoy, Brentwood High
Girls Soccer
- Avery Brown, Franklin High
- Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High
- Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High
- Abby Thornton, Page High
Volleyball
- Kaira Knox, Nolensville High
- Reaghan Larkin, Ravenwood High
- Bella LePore, Ravenwood High
- Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood High
Girls Wrestling
- Rylee Bennett, Summit High
- Sydney Hueser, Franklin High
- Rylee Lent, Independence High
- Brooklyn Long, Independence High
Boys Wrestling
- Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High
- Landon Desselle, Summit High
- Jarvis Little, Summit High
- Tre McTorry, Nolensville High
Cheer
- Emmy Harvey, Franklin High
- Addison Meakin, Brentwood High
- Luka Ornellas, Summit High
- Anna Palmeri, Ravenwood High
Dance
- Isabella Allen, Independence High
- Hannah Davis, Summit High
- Hayden Sloan, Centennial High
- Lacy Whitley, Brentwood High
Baseball
- Harrison Cowdrey, Independence High
- Ethan McElvain, Nolensville High
- Connor Paul, Ravenwood High
- Ryan Yates, Centennial High
Boys Soccer
- Cooper Bailey, Brentwood High
- Adrian Byasiima, Nolensville High
- Thomas Fields, Brentwood High
- Davis Long, Franklin High
Softball
- Ryan Brown, Independence High
- Lauren Johnson, Centennial High
- Ella Polk, Page High
- Rylan Smith, Nolensville High
Girls Tennis
- Aubrey Carper, Franklin High
- Maddie Darud, Page High
- Emsley Meier, Brentwood High
- Grace Stout, Ravenwood High
Boys Tennis
- Jake Dunn, Franklin High
- Sam Frank, Fairview High
- Evan Ly, Brentwood High
- Stephen Smith, Brentwood High
Girls Track
- Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Sarah Tang, Independence High
- Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
Boys Track
- Hudson Allain, Brentwood High
- Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
- Cole Combs, Page High
- Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High
Flag Football
- Lyla Gardner, Franklin High
- Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High
- LilyAnn McElroy, Fairview High
- Nicole Rizane, Summit High
Female Athlete of the Year
- Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High
- Rylan Smith, Nolensville High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Sophie Yount, Brentwood High
Male Athlete of the Year
- Aiden Carter, Brentwood High
- Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High
- Jett Montgomery, Independence High
- Ronan O’Connell, Page High
Female Sports Coach of the Year
- Nathan Clapp, Page High Soccer
- Joe Fedoris, Brentwood High Track
- Luke Patton, Nolensville High Softball
- Rob Pautienus, Brentwood High Cross-Country
Male Sports Coach of the Year
- Rob Baughman, Centennial High Basketball
- Mike Purcell, Brentwood High Soccer
- Charles Rathbone, Page High Football
- Mark Wilkins, Independence High Basketball
Female Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Cross-Country
- Brentwood High Track
- Nolensville High Softball
- Page High Soccer
Male Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Soccer
- Brentwood High Track
- Independence High Basketball
- Page High Track
Media Student of the Year
- Lincoln Campbell, Page High
- John Galeas, Summit High
- Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High
- Miki Stolle, Summit High