Finalists Announced for Annual WILLCO Awards

WCS student-athletes will soon walk the red carpet at the 2023 WILLCO Awards on Tuesday, June 20.

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athlete, Football Player of the Year and more. The top high school media student and top coaches are recognized as well.

Taking place at The Factory at Franklin, the red carpet show begins at 5:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The awards ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. All finalists may invite two guests. After 7 p.m., others will be allowed to enter for standing room only. The event will also be livestreamed.

The finalists in each category are listed below. Several other awards will be announced during the awards ceremony, including Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award, Male and Female Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year and both divisions of the WCS Sports Conference Directors Cup.

Girls Basketball

Braley Bushman, Page High

Quinn Johnston, Summit High

Ella Ryan, Brentwood High

Leilani Washington, Nolensville

Boys Basketball

Daniel Cochran, Brentwood High

Nathan Dillingham, Fairview High

Tylan Lewis, Independence High

Jett Montgomery, Independence High

Girls Bowling

Samantha Dailey, Brentwood High

Ashley Johnson, Independence High

Annika Midgley, Franklin High

Sydney Osbourn, Nolensville High

Boys Bowling

Brayden Didier, Franklin High

Houston Fulks, Franklin High

Noah Osbourn, Nolensville High

Drew Whalen, Franklin High

Girls Cross-Country

Sophia Boutros, Page High

Rachel Haws, Brentwood High

Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Boys Cross-Country

Parker Harris, Franklin High

Asher Oates, Independence High

Robert Pautienus, Brentwood High

Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Football, Offense

Colin Hurd, Page High

Taner Lee, Centennial

Chris Parson, Ravenwood High

Coby Walton, Nolensville High

Football, Defense

Adam Fontechia, Brentwood High

Eric Hazzard, Page High

Dominic Reed, Centennial High

Taylor Wein, Nolensville High

Football, Player of the Year

Chance Fitzgerald, Nolensville High

Colin Hurd, Page High

Ronan O’Connell, Page High

Dominic Reed, Centennial High

Girls Golf

Brooke Bennett, Page High

Brooke Brummett, Brentwood High

Sophia DiPaolo, Franklin High

Hannah Ruth Walton, Ravenwood High

Boys Golf

Grant Clark, Page High

Michael Hake, Ravenwood High

Will Pinson, Franklin High

Jacob Purifoy, Brentwood High

Girls Soccer

Avery Brown, Franklin High

Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High

Maddie Padelski, Nolensville High

Abby Thornton, Page High

Volleyball

Kaira Knox, Nolensville High

Reaghan Larkin, Ravenwood High

Bella LePore, Ravenwood High

Dylan Sulcer, Brentwood High

Girls Wrestling

Rylee Bennett, Summit High

Sydney Hueser, Franklin High

Rylee Lent, Independence High

Brooklyn Long, Independence High

Boys Wrestling

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High

Landon Desselle, Summit High

Jarvis Little, Summit High

Tre McTorry, Nolensville High

Cheer

Emmy Harvey, Franklin High

Addison Meakin, Brentwood High

Luka Ornellas, Summit High

Anna Palmeri, Ravenwood High

Dance

Isabella Allen, Independence High

Hannah Davis, Summit High

Hayden Sloan, Centennial High

Lacy Whitley, Brentwood High

Baseball

Harrison Cowdrey, Independence High

Ethan McElvain, Nolensville High

Connor Paul, Ravenwood High

Ryan Yates, Centennial High

Boys Soccer

Cooper Bailey, Brentwood High

Adrian Byasiima, Nolensville High

Thomas Fields, Brentwood High

Davis Long, Franklin High

Softball

Ryan Brown, Independence High

Lauren Johnson, Centennial High

Ella Polk, Page High

Rylan Smith, Nolensville High

Girls Tennis

Aubrey Carper, Franklin High

Maddie Darud, Page High

Emsley Meier, Brentwood High

Grace Stout, Ravenwood High

Boys Tennis

Jake Dunn, Franklin High

Sam Frank, Fairview High

Evan Ly, Brentwood High

Stephen Smith, Brentwood High

Girls Track

Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Sarah Tang, Independence High

Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Boys Track

Hudson Allain, Brentwood High

Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Cole Combs, Page High

Miles Ramer, Ravenwood High

Flag Football

Lyla Gardner, Franklin High

Bella Macaso, Ravenwood High

LilyAnn McElroy, Fairview High

Nicole Rizane, Summit High

Female Athlete of the Year

Gabrielle Boulay, Centennial High

Rylan Smith, Nolensville High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Sophie Yount, Brentwood High

Male Athlete of the Year

Aiden Carter, Brentwood High

Kendrick Curtis, Fairview High

Jett Montgomery, Independence High

Ronan O’Connell, Page High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

Nathan Clapp, Page High Soccer

Joe Fedoris, Brentwood High Track

Luke Patton, Nolensville High Softball

Rob Pautienus, Brentwood High Cross-Country

Male Sports Coach of the Year

Rob Baughman, Centennial High Basketball

Mike Purcell, Brentwood High Soccer

Charles Rathbone, Page High Football

Mark Wilkins, Independence High Basketball

Female Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Cross-Country

Brentwood High Track

Nolensville High Softball

Page High Soccer

Male Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Soccer

Brentwood High Track

Independence High Basketball

Page High Track

Media Student of the Year

Lincoln Campbell, Page High

John Galeas, Summit High

Anna Raye Jones, Franklin High

Miki Stolle, Summit High

