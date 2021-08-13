Final Two Days of the Williamson County Fair: What to Expect

The Williamson County Fair is heading into its final days for 2021, with just two more days of family fun full of exciting entertainment and activities.

A new addition to the Fair lineup is the Kardenni Magic Show, located in the Fun Zone on the Arena Floor. Kardenni will tell a captivating story through jokes, tricks and unexplainable magic, making it a must see among the list of shows and attractions. Experience the magic on Friday night at 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., and on Saturday at noon, 2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.

Saturday at 10:30 a.m., our Hometown Heroes will be saluted during the Fair’s Patriot Day. Presented by A. Marshall Hospitality, the event will honor current and former members of the military whose achievements and/or service to the community have gone without notice, based on nominations taken from the community throughout the summer.

Later at noon on Saturday, the youth livestock competitions will conclude with the Williamson County 4-H Chick Chain Show & Sale in the Tractor Supply Company Livestock Village. Students ranging from third through twelfth grades have worked since March to raise their very own flock of chickens in their backyards. Prizes will be awarded for completing the project, and proceeds from the auction will fund next year’s class.

The Quilt Raffle winner will be awarded in the Creative and Culinary Events Saturday at 5:30 p.m. The prize is made up of 42 unique quilt squares submitted in 2019 for the Quilt Block Challenge. Tickets for the raffle are available for $1 until the drawing begins.

There is still time to see crowd favorite performances like the Piccolo Zoppe Circus, XPogo Stunt Team, Jurassic Kingdom, and the new Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show. Fairgoers will enjoy live music each night on the Nissan Stage beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday and 2 p.m. on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday, look to the sky for a spectacular firework show at 10 p.m. Enjoy all that the Midway has to offer, including the new Fighter and Eagle 16 Wheel rides, until 11 p.m. on Thursday and midnight on Friday and Saturday.

Another reminder that it’s BYOB in 2021 – Bring Your Own Bag! In an effort to limit contact and expedite guests entering the Fairgrounds, the Williamson County Fair has implemented a “Clear Bag Policy” for 2021. Diaper bags are allowed when accompanied with an infant, however they will be randomly checked at the gate. Wristlets and non-transparent bags must be no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″, even if you are placing it inside a larger clear bag. There are no size restrictions on clear bags. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation!

Fairgoers can receive safety and weather alerts from the Williamson County Emergency Management Agency. Fair attendees are encouraged to text the code WCFAIR to 888777 to opt-in for Fair-related information.

Admission tickets are $9.00 for adults and $5.00 for children online, and $12.00 for adults and $7.00 for children at the gate. Children ages five and under are admitted free. Midway tickets are sold separately and must be purchased at the Fair.

For the full schedule, ticket information, hours and FAQs, visit www.williamsoncountyfair.org.

About the Williamson County Fair

The Williamson County Fair is a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation that is organized to promote, encourage and stimulate the civic welfare and betterment of Williamson County, Tennessee, and the surrounding geographical area, through the promotion, ownership and operation of a Fair and other similar endeavors.

Supported by over 2,200 volunteers, the Williamson County Fair has been recognized among the best anywhere by its peers at the state and international levels and continues to be a beacon for agricultural education in Williamson County.