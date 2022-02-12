Final Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of the Year

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris
Results from: 2/7/22
THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.
Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.
CLASS A STATE POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN
|
100
|
2
|
2
|
GREENEVILLE
|
88
|
1
|
3
|
PIGEON FORGE
|
82
|
7
|
4
|
FAIRVIEW
|
70
|
3
|
5
|
GIBBS
|
58
|
6
|
6
|
TULLAHOMA
|
48
|
5
|
7
|
PAGE
|
44
|
4
|
8
|
MUNFORD
|
27
|
10
|
9
|
HIXSON
|
15
|
9
|
10
|
DAVID CROCKETT
|
11
|
10
Others receiving votes: KNOX. HALLS, SYCAMORE
CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:
|
RANK
|
SCHOOL
|
POWER
RANKING
|
LAST WEEK
|
1
|
CLEVELAND
|
116
|
1
|
2
|
BAYLOR
|
114
|
2
|
3
|
FATHER RYAN
|
98
|
3
|
4
|
BRADLEY CENTRAL
|
87
|
5
|
5
|
WILSON CENTRAL
|
82
|
4
|
6
|
CHRISTIAN BROTHERS
|
62
|
6
|
7
|
MBA
|
59
|
7
|
8
|
SUMMIT
|
53
|
8
|
9
|
BLACKMAN
|
34
|
9
|
10
|
NOLENSVILLE
|
25
|
11
|
11
|
LAKEWAY
|
19
|
12
|
12
|
DOBYNS-BENNETT
|
16
|
NR
Others receiving votes: CLARKSVILLE, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE