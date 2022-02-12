Final Tennessee High School Wrestling Poll of the Year

From: Jeff Price and Al Morris

Results from: 2/7/22

THIS IS THE FINAL POLL OF THE SEASON.

Now in its 29th year, The Poll is primarily a measure of dual meet strength with some consideration to individual tournament strength. Votes are cast by a state-wide panel of high school wrestling coaches and are based on a maximum Power Ranking of 120.

CLASS A STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 SIGNAL MOUNTAIN 100 2 2 GREENEVILLE 88 1 3 PIGEON FORGE 82 7 4 FAIRVIEW 70 3 5 GIBBS 58 6 6 TULLAHOMA 48 5 7 PAGE 44 4 8 MUNFORD 27 10 9 HIXSON 15 9 10 DAVID CROCKETT 11 10

Others receiving votes: KNOX. HALLS, SYCAMORE

CLASS AA/DII STATE POLL:

RANK SCHOOL POWER RANKING LAST WEEK 1 CLEVELAND 116 1 2 BAYLOR 114 2 3 FATHER RYAN 98 3 4 BRADLEY CENTRAL 87 5 5 WILSON CENTRAL 82 4 6 CHRISTIAN BROTHERS 62 6 7 MBA 59 7 8 SUMMIT 53 8 9 BLACKMAN 34 9 10 NOLENSVILLE 25 11 11 LAKEWAY 19 12 12 DOBYNS-BENNETT 16 NR

Others receiving votes: CLARKSVILLE, FRANKLIN, MARYVILLE