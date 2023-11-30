Final Scores From The Tennessee High School Football State Championship Games

Championship weekend is underway! This article will serve as your destination for final scores and will be updated as results come in so that you can stay in the know on all the action from Chattanooga.

The schedule below is from TSSAA.

1A

McKenzie vs South Pittsburg (Friday, December 1)

2A

Riverside vs East Robertson (Saturday, December 2)

3A

East Nashville vs Alcoa (Friday, December 1)

4A

Pearl Cohn vs Upperman (Saturday, December 2)

5A

Page vs Knoxville West (Friday, December 1)

6A

Oakland vs Houston (Saturday, December 2)

Division II

A

Friendship Christian vs MTCS (Thursday, November 30)

AA

CPA 35 vs Boyd Buchanan 13

AAA

Baylor vs McCallie (Thursday, November 30)