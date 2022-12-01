Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022.

Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score.

Division II Class AA

CPA 0 vs Lipscomb Academy 42

game played December 1st

Read Our Wrap-up of CPA vs Lipscomb Academy

Division II Class A

Friendship Christian vs Nashville Christian

December 1st, 3:00pm

Division II Class AAA

Baylor vs MBA

December 1st, 7:00pm

Division I Class 3A

East Nashville vs Alcoa

December 2nd, 11:00am

Division I Class 4A

Pearl-Cohn vs Anderson County

December 3rd, 11:00am

Division I Class 5A

Page vs Knox West

December 2nd, 7:00pm

Division I Class 6A

Beech vs Oakland

December 3rd, 7:00pm