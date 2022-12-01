Final Scores for the 2022 BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships

The BlueCross Bowl TSSAA State Football Championships have returned to Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium. Nine championship games will be held December 1-3, 2022.
Below are the scores for the games in our middle Tennessee coverage area. As games are played, we will update this article with the final score.
Division II Class AA
CPA 0 vs Lipscomb Academy 42
game played December 1st
Read Our Wrap-up of CPA vs Lipscomb Academy
Division II Class A
Friendship Christian vs Nashville Christian
December 1st, 3:00pm
Division II Class AAA
Baylor vs MBA
December 1st, 7:00pm
Division I Class 3A
East Nashville vs Alcoa
December 2nd, 11:00am
Division I Class 4A
Pearl-Cohn vs Anderson County
December 3rd, 11:00am
Division I Class 5A
Page vs Knox West
December 2nd, 7:00pm
Division I Class 6A
Beech vs Oakland
December 3rd, 7:00pm