Final Pitch Rewards Student Entrepreneurs

Student entrepreneurs put their ideas onstage at the annual Entrepreneurship Center (EC) Final Pitch Night.

On February 11, the Shark Tank-style competition gave students the opportunity to win startup funding for their businesses. All of the EC students had the chance to compete against each other for one of five spots in the competition.

Independence High’s Harrison Smith, Hudson Oakes and Graham Kosobud won $3,000 for their business, SipBack. SipBack’s product is drink-dispensing beach chairs.

“I am so proud of these students,” EC Assistant Director Paula Chilton said. “Their hard work, passion and courage to pitch their ideas made this night unforgettable. The entrepreneurial future of Williamson County is stronger than ever.”

This year, all student businesses that participated in Pitch Night received funding.

“The sharks commented that this year’s competition was the closest it has ever been,” Chilton said.

Centennial High’s Kate Simmons and Kathryn Morphy earned second place and $2,500 for their business, Baked to Decorate. Quest Learning, a business created by Ravenwood High students Samuel Michael and Adam Rakhmanov, also placed second and won $2,500.

Two student businesses tied for third place and won $1,000 of startup funding each: Life Pro, created by Independence High’s Bella Hromadka and Audrey Biggert, and Spirit Spot, created by Summit High’s Adler Smith and Peyton Waltz.

Source: WCS

More School News!

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email