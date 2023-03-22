Final Development Plans Approved for New Publix in Spring Hill

The final development plans for a new Publix in Spring Hill were approved in a unanimous vote on March 13, 2023.

Catalyst Design Group submitted plans to the Spring Hill Planning Commission for a new Publix and drive-thru pharmacy as part of the new Spring Hill Town Crossing development earlier this month.

The development, which will be approximately 7.17 acres, will be located on Jim Warren Parkway near the Port Royal Road exit on Saturn Parkway.

The plans were first brought to the Planning Commission back in 2020 and approved by BOMA.

The Preliminary Development Plan authorized the development of Jim Warren Boulevard, which provides connectivity between Port Royal Road and Old Port Royal Road. Prior approval for the development includes a hotel, medical office and a coffee chain, Dutch Brothers. No other restaurants were named in the plan.

More details for the development: