January 20 is Final Day to Submit Name Suggestions for Nolensville’s Newest Park

The Town of Nolensville is reminding residents that Tuesday, January 20, is the final day to submit name suggestions for the town’s newest park located at 1686 Sunset Road.

Town officials say the naming process is an opportunity for the community to propose a meaningful name that reflects Nolensville’s character, history, and vision for the future.

Name submissions are being accepted through Tuesday, January 20. Residents can submit ideas and learn more about the naming process through the town’s website.

