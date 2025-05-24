Filipino Artist Eyedress to Perform in Nashville

Filipino genre-blending artist Eyedress is coming to Nashville on Wednesday, July 30 at Brooklyn Bowl on his headlining 2025 Stoner Tour with N8NOFACE, produced by Live Nation, in support of his latest album, STONER. The 21-track album, just released April 11th via RCA Records, spans the influences of punk, hardcore, new wave, lo-fi, and more, with features from Harmony Korine, Mac DeMarco, The Marías, Matt Sweeney, Chad Hugo, Mayer Hawthorne, Strawberry Guy, and more, including his wife, Elvia, and their son Boaty. PRESS HERE to listen. Tickets for Eyedress’ 17-date cross-country tour, which follows his recent performances at Coachella, are on sale now – visit www.eyedress.store for more information and to purchase tickets.

STONER, the seventh studio album from the singer, songwriter, producer and multi-talent, has been hailed as a “statement piece of an LP” by Glide Magazine, who noted, “the warping sonics of Eyedress dive headfirst into lush shoegaze. STONER is 21 face-melting examples of the artist’s range as he blends his punk influences with pop-laden melodies and cloud-like shoegaze textures.” The album has also received media support from the likes of Alternative Press, Hypebeast, BrooklynVegan, The Line of Best Fit, Global Grind, and more.

Born in Manila and now residing in Los Angeles, Eyedress has continued to make a name for himself over the past decade, blending a wide array of genres from lo-fi hip-hop to post-punk to ‘80s-influenced goth and more to craft something that is distinctly and wholly his own. He certified himself as an artist to watch when his 2019 single “Jealous” hit viral status, appearing in over one million videos on TikTok, earning a triple-platinum RIAA certification and amassing over one billion streams on Spotify alone. Eyedress followed suit with “Romantic Lover” the following year and “Something About You” in 2021, both of which have also gone platinum. In 2022, Eyedress made his Coachella debut and released his acclaimed full-length project FULL TIME LOVER, which featured collaborations from N.E.R.D.’s Chad Hugo, Nosaj Thing, The Drums, and more, including his partner, Elvia. The record earned an official remix treatment from Kevin Shields of My Bloody Valentine, who put his own spin on the album’s track “HOUSE OF CARDS.” Eyedress signed with RCA Records in 2023 and released a number of acclaimed singles, including collaborations with Mac DeMarco, The Marías, Cuco, and more, and last year, his continued his streak of notable releases with his mixtape, Vampire in Beverly Hills, which featured Cuco, Rico Nasty, Buddy, DāM-FunK, Bb trickz and more. In addition to supporting dates for Freddie Gibbs and Glass Animals, Eyedress has headlined his own run of shows and performed at various festivals including Austin City Limits, Head In The Clouds NYC, and Lollapalooza in addition to his repeated appearances at Coachella. Throughout his growing career, Eyedress has also amassed nearly 210 million views on YouTube.

