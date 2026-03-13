Home Events FiftyForward to Host Annual Spring Health & Resources Fair

FiftyForward to Host Annual Spring Health & Resources Fair

By
Andrea Hinds
-
walking
Stock Photo

On Wednesday, April 29, from 10am – to noon, FiftyForward will host its Annual Spring Health & Resources Fair at the FiftyForward Martin Center.

It’s a morning packed with great resources, including free health screenings, door prizes, vendor goodies, and more!

The event will include:

  • Free Admission
  • Fitness, nutrition and mental health resources
  • Plenty of free parking
  • Medical Screenings*
  • Door Prizes and Vendor Goodies
  • Local Experts on patient and caregiver needs

Learn more at fiftyforward.org.

*Content on the FiftyForward website and/or received at the health fair is for information only, does not constitute any diagnosis and is not a substitute for seeking professional medical advice or following up with a health care provider.

EVENT DETAILS:
FiftyForward Annual Spring Health & Resources Fair
Wednesday, April 29
10am – 12pm
FiftyForward Martin Center
960 Heritage Way, Brentwood

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