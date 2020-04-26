FiftyForward Announces New Staff Additions to its Centers in Williamson County

FiftyForward recently announced the addition of new staff members to its two centers in Williamson County.

Barbara Hunt, a resident of Franklin, was named center director for FiftyForward Martin Center. Hunt has worked with FiftyForward since November 2016 supporting the FiftyForward All of Us Research Program and FiftyForward Care Team.

“I am elated to join the members and staff at the FiftyForward Martin Center and look forward to continuing my relationship within the communities of Brentwood and Franklin,

said Hunt. “I have immensely enjoyed working with FiftyForward, its members and on a daily-basis, I learn so much from everyone. The opportunity to foster new relationships, develop exciting programs, and introduce new experiences is thrilling to me. I am humbled and grateful to serve older adults in Middle Tennessee and to have the chance to continue within the FiftyForward Martin Center.”

“Barbara has a proven track record with FiftyForward,” says FiftyForward Chief Program Officer Gretchen Funk. “She brings leadership and a passion for our mission having worked with older adults in our supportive care programs for some time.”

Hunt is a physical therapist with years of experience in hospital and rehabilitation settings working with people of all ages and backgrounds. Most recently she has served at FiftyForward assisting clients in its conservatorship program as well as coordinating outreach and managing volunteer peer ambassadors for the All of Us Research program.

Tonia Pyburn assumed the role of office manager at FiftyForward Martin Center in late 2019. Pyburn is a Brentwood resident with a heart for serving. She has worked in real estate marketing and relocation services, but most recently worked with older adults as part of the staff at a senior living community in Franklin. She has years of administrative experience and loves helping people.

Lorie Owen joined FiftyForward in late February where she will serve as program coordinator supporting FiftyForward Martin Center and FiftyForward College Grove. A volunteer with FiftyForward Martin Center since August 2019, Owen has a degree in Business and Recreation Management from Western Kentucky University. Prior to joining FiftyForward, she worked as a realtor and as a resident experience specialist for a senior living community.