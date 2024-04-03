Field Workers To Knock On Doors In April Across Nolensville For Special Census

The Town of Nolensville is pleased to announce its partnership with Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) to assist in ensuring the accuracy of special census data. Field workers and town employees will be conducting door-to-door visits throughout Nolensville on Saturdays and weekday afternoons during the month of April to verify special census data recently collected by the town.

The purpose of this effort is to ensure that our community is accurately represented in official census records, which will directly impact state shared revenues for Nolensville. By conducting this verification process, the town aims to capture any changes in residency or population size since the last census. With a 97% special census completion rate and a population of approximately 16,837 Nolensville looks to receive an additional $500,000 annually. In total, that means more than $3,000,000 could go back to Nolensville by 2030 because of this special census project alone.

Field workers will be identifiable by badges with the town logo or as uniformed town employees. They will be equipped with official documentation and will only be requesting that residents verify information that they already provided during the first phase of the special census.

“We appreciate all the residents who participated in the first phase of special census data collection and request resident cooperation if you receive a knock at your door to help complete the verification process. Your assistance will contribute to the continued growth and development of our community,” said Town Manager, Victor Lay.

Field workers will be going door-to-door in Nolensville beginning Saturday, April 6 and will continue weekday evenings and Saturdays until the process is complete. For more information or to verify the authenticity of volunteers, please contact Joel Cook with the Town of Nolensville at [email protected].