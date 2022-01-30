Fiberon to Establish Operations in Maury County

Composite decking, railing and cladding company to create 310 new jobs in Columbia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Fiberon officials announced today the company will establish new manufacturing and distribution operations in Columbia, Tennessee.

Fiberon, a subsidiary of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., will create 310 new jobs over the next five years.

Founded in North Carolina in 1997, Fiberon is a leading U.S. manufacturer of wood-alternative decking, railing and cladding, and prides itself on serving customers with high-quality, eco-friendly products. Today, the company employs more than 600 people across the U.S. through its bicoastal manufacturing and distribution operations in New London, North Carolina and Meridian, Idaho.

In the last five years, TNECD has supported nearly 20 economic development projects in Maury County resulting in roughly 3,700 job commitments and $4.3 billion in capital investment.

“With its world class workforce and proximity to customers and resources, Columbia, Tennessee proved to be a natural fit for Fiberon’s new facility, and we are excited to become a part of the community. This new facility will help Fiberon meet the sustained, growing demand for our composite decking products and support our continued focus on the attractive outdoor living market,” said Brett Finley, president, Fortune Brands Outdoors & Security.

“Companies are increasingly taking note of the strategic location, business friendly environment, and high quality of life to select Maury County as their location of choice. I would like to thank Fiberon for its significant investment in Maury County. I congratulate the city of Columbia and would like to thank Governor Lee, TNECD, TVA, and the Maury Alliance for their work in making economic development announcements like this possible,” said Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles.

“Today’s announcement is historic, and it is further evidence that Columbia, Tennessee has become one of the best places to live, work and raise a family. I am proud of everyone who assisted in this process and helping bring over 300 new jobs to our community. I would like to thank the Maury Alliance for their continued good work, the city of Columbia IDB and all of the regional and state partners who had a role in this announcement. I am particularly thankful for the vision and leadership exhibited by this current City Council and prior Councils in ensuring that the Columbia, Tennessee Rail Site was in a position to land this historic economic development announcement,” said Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder.

