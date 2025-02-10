FFD Contain Blaze at Williamson County Animal Center

The Franklin Fire Department was dispatched Monday at 10:19 AM to a commercial structure fire at Williamson County Animal Center, located at 1006 Grigsby Hayes Ct.

Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke inside the building and laundry room, but the flames were contained to the contents inside a commercial dryer. They quickly extinguished the fire, removed the burned materials and the dryer, and ventilated the building.

According to Franklin Fire Battalion Chief Joe Polenzani, all animals were safely relocated within the facility while firefighters worked.

Polenzani said the fire wasn’t large enough to trigger the automatic fire sprinklers, although the fire alarm activated after an employee had already called 911.

No people or animals were injured, and the building is undamaged.

